By 2021 we will not only have “new” Windows 10, but also applications with a new design. In fact, many will be replaced to the extent that they appear new. But Microsoft will go further and guarantee a bug-free experience.

Apps are starting to get the new Windows 10 format!

According to several sources, Microsoft is working on new features and a new interface for major Windows applications. Examples include Microsoft Photos and Mail and Calendar. However, there is still a lot to be done and the first application to receive interface improvements in the Sun Valley update is alarms and clock.

The redesign application was officially announced in December, according to the website Windows is the latest. However, many were disappointed that the new graphic notes were not immediately available.

However, now that growth has come a long way, the application is now available to everyone. Interface innovations come in version 10.2101.28.0.

As you can see in the image below, the interface of the new watch app is based entirely on WinUI and Sun Valley. However, there are still some consistent issues.

In addition to the interface changes, there are other changes as well. So, we have Edit button to quickly manage alarms, timers etc.

However, the edit and create option has also been redesigned. The menu is now more compact and comes with new animations, round corners and colors.

To access this update, you must visit the Microsoft Store. However, if you do not have access to the new interface, you will need to install the latest overall update.

The Microsoft world is becoming more and more interesting. This is because it works so well on Windows 10, but it attracts more users. Sometimes it is an occasion to say that everything is going on wheels, if there are no bugs appearing in the updates. Information now circulating on the Internet reveals that this manufacturer is ready to announce new windows at any time. It remains to be seen if you are talking about Windows 10X or Windows 10 Sun Fence coming in the second half of this year. You can read more about this here Here.

