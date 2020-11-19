‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momowa calls Marshfield Boy after viral video – CBS Boston

Marshfield (CBS) – A brave young Marshfield boy Immersed with excitement When he opened an aquaman toy, Wednesday got even bigger surprise. Seven-year-old Danny Sheehan’s facetime with Jason Momova, the star of the movie “Aquaman”.

“Hi Aquaman,” Danny said. “I’m so excited.”

“Hi handsome guy,” Momova said with a laugh. “I’m excited.”

Danny’s story reached the Hollywood star because of his reaction to the Aquaman action person.

“God! One of my favorites! I love Aquaman! Danny yelled when he opened the present tense Latest Family Photoshoot.

In January 2017, Danny was diagnosed with the most rare and invasive form of brain cancer, the phenoblastoma, and the presence of cancerous leptomeningal disease in the cerebrospinal fluid.

Momova called Danny on Wednesday and released his video Instagram page. “I’ve been asking all of my friends about you,” Momowa said. “I just wanted to call you and say hi. I want to see how you are.”

Danny asked him questions about his sea adventures and showed him his aquaman toy.

“I ride dolphins and it’s a lot of fun,” Momova said. “We should try it occasionally.”

Momoa also said he would give Danny one of Aquaman’s tridents.

A GoFundMe page Danny’s family has raised more than 000 98,000.