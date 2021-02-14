Arab Emirates Exploration Sends First Image of Mars

The United Arab Emirates’ Amal spacecraft sent the first image of Mars into orbit around the Red Planet just days after it was announced by the United States space agency.

According to the AFP, the picture was taken on Wednesday, when Emirates was able to place the probe “Amal”, which in Arabic became the first Arab country to do so, in orbit around Hope, Mars.

“Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the Emirates solar system, erupted in the early morning sunlight,” the AFP quoted him as saying.

This screenshot, taken from a manual video obtained from China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) on February 13, 2021, shows a view of Mars from China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft as it orbits the planet in space on February 12. – China ‘s space agency released video footage from the spacecraft orbiting Mars on February 12, two days after Beijing’s successful entry into the planet’s orbit on a recent ambitious space mission. . Service to customers Photo: AFP

The emir of Dubai and the country’s prime minister, Mohammed Ben Rachet al-Maktoum, marked the moment on social networking site Twitter: “The first picture of Mars in the history of the Arab world,” he wrote.

That study is designed to provide a complete picture of the meteorological dynamics of Mars, “but it is, above all, a step towards a more ambitious goal: to create a human colony on Mars within 100 years”.

This screenshot, taken from a manual video obtained from China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) on February 13, 2021, shows a view of Mars from China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft as it orbits the planet in space on February 12. – China ‘s space agency released video footage from the spacecraft orbiting Mars on February 12, two days after Beijing’s successful entry into the planet’s orbit on a recent ambitious space mission. . Service to customers Photo: AFP

Unlike the Chinese, Tianwen-1 and North American Mars 2020 missions, “Hope” will not land on the Red Planet and will use three scientific instruments to monitor the Martian atmosphere.

Forecasts indicate the Emirates Inquiry, which will begin sending data in September, data available to scientists around the world.

“Amal” is one of the travelers who intends to study the Red Planet. The United States and China are also rushing to learn more about Mars, With the aim of trying to understand whether there was life on the planet and whether mankind could survive there.