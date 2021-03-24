Architects unveil plans for Nava, the “capital” of Mars

Architecture firm Abibu Studios has released some of its plans for the city of Nava, which they describe Future The “capital” of Mars. According to the designers, the settlers had to live in one place Cliff species.

The idea of ​​building on a slope came up because this is the only place Red Planet Residents can benefit from access to sunlight and be protected from cosmic Mars radiation, which is dangerous to humans.

According to Abibu Studios, Tasks must begin By robots and 3D printers in the middle of 2054 and its end is expected to take place in 2100. The architects’ goal is to have at least 250,000 people in Noah.

Field x City

The split between urban and rural areas on Earth appears to be a product of planetary exports. There is a clear division between immigrant homes and community spaces and agricultural spaces in the Architecture Office’s plans.

There are separate places exclusively for producing livestock and all the energy that feeds the city, and they should be Solar sequence. Its purpose was to make Noah a self-sufficient place and independent of any input sent from Earth.

Nava will be built on the edge of a cliff. Credit: Abibu Studios / Revelation

However, the architects at Abibu Studios believe that they can settle and grow on the Red Planet within a century.

With information from The future

