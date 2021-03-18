Arctic walrus sleeps on glacier and wakes up on Irish coast – News

A walrus was spotted off the west coast of Ireland, a very rare occurrence. According to experts, the animal floated to Ireland while sleeping on a glacier somewhere in the Arctic.

“What happened was that the walrus fell asleep on a glacier and then went away,” Kevin Flannery, director of the Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingley, told the Irish Independent. “It usually happens … the animals sleep on a glacier and are taken out of the Arctic.”

According to The Independent, the animal was first spotted by Alan Hoolihan and his five-year-old daughter Muiren on Glanleem Beach.

Although absolutely adorable, Kevin Flannery insisted that this animal was probably too tired and too hungry, and after such a long journey, asked people to give him enough space if they saw him.

Most walruses live near the Arctic Circle, where they hunt mollusks in shallow water and climb and rest on glaciers and beaches, according to LiveScience. Creatures rarely appear on the Irish coast. The first recorded walrus sighting occurred in 1897, but no other walrus was seen until the 1980s, according to the Irish public service broadcaster RTÉ. Since then, less than two dozen walruses have been found in Ireland.

The walruses found on Valentia Island are considered to be very young in terms of the length of their tusks. Adult walruses can have tusks up to 1 meter long, while the newly found walrus tusks are about 30 centimeters long.