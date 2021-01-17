Are there errors in the signal? These tips should temporarily fix the problem

Just 2 days ago the signal communication platform simply “exploded”! There is no information yet on what might have happened, but it is certain that the systems are overloaded.

However, such a flaw seems to have left an impression and users still see bugs. The signal itself helps.

The Signal platform tried with many issues over the weekend, as a large number of users came from rival WhatsApp.

The interruption lasted more than 24 hours, which is not good for those trying the app for the first time. Fortunately, Signal was able to fix the problem and go back online, but now there is another "problem" affecting iOS and Android users.

Users report that many error messages appear in chats. Android users receive messages with "badly encrypted message" information, while iOS users receive a message saying "Received message is not synced".

Tips for solving signal problems on iOS and Android

According to Signal, users should not worry because the messages are only due to an error, although if detected, the security of the application is not compromised. Follow the steps left by the signal on the social network Twitter to resolve the issues.

As we followed, both the signal and the telegram arrived On top of most installed apps on smartphones. Countries like USA, UK, Brazil and Portugal already have signal and telegram Most installed applications. In the case of our country, see Here, App already dominates the signal in the gallery and tops the Play Store. WhatsApp has already realized that is wrong Postponed the entry into force of its new rules.

There are only these "bug fixes" now, but an update to fix the problem is confirmed soon.

Already have a signal user?

