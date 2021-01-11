Argentina says Jesus asked for the arrival of Enzo Perez – Benfica

Enzo Perez may return to Benfica. Who puts this hypothesis on the table? The newspaper “El Intransigent”, which coach George Jesus asked the Argentine international to return to Argentina, which issued letters to Lucille between 2011 and 2015 before going to 25 million euros. Before that, he had won two championships, two league trophies, one Portuguese trophy and one Super Cup. In 2013/14, he was considered the best footballer in the championship, and during his time at Loos he completed 117 official matches and scored 10 goals.

Now at River Plate, the 34-year-old midfielder will have his air changed even though he has a contract until June 2023. Over the past week, the Turks’ interest in the TrapsonSpore may have arisen, but it was eventually denied by the businessman. It is recalled that Enzo will try to make millionaires for the Libertadores final on Wednesday, where he will meet Santos, where Lucas Verasimo, the future reinforcement of the Eagles, is operating. Against Palmeras de Abel Ferreira, the task was much more difficult as River lost 3-0 at home on the first track.