Ariana Grande, president of the new song “Positions” video: view

together Teasing, Ariana Grande Her new single “Positions” video has been released. The clip, directed by Dave Meyers, features Grande as president, holding a press conference, contemplating decisions at the Oval Office, walking a dog at the White House, and more. In one scene, Ari placed a medal on a USPS worker. “Positions” is Grande’s new album, Will arrive on October 30th. Da Track, Mr. There are works made in London by Franks and Tommy Brown. See the “Location” video below.

Ariana Grande is prolific in 2019. She started the year with an excellent record in February. Thanks, next. Later she made a co-executive Sound track Charlie’s angel Restart, single “Don’t call me an angel.” Grande ended the year with a live album. Now k bye (swt live), Capture Her travel support sweetener.

Grande also shared a lot of collaboration in 2019.”monopoly”(Including Victoria Monét),“Boyfriend”(Including Social House),“Rule the world“(Use 2 Chainz),”Good as hell“Remix with Lizzo”Hand for Mrs. Claus”( Frozen and Uncut jewelry Star Idina Menzel).

Ariana Grande at the top of 2020 says“7 rings“And”Thanks, next” 62nd Grammy Awards. (She also 5 award nominations At the awards ceremony.) Yeah right after the unknown, she made a cameo SHOWTIME joke. In May, Grande starred in two major singles.”Stuck with u“(With Justin Bieber) and”Rain to me”(With Lady Gaga). Grande and Gaga Carry out their cooperation in 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

By Pitchfork50 best albums of 2019,”Characteristic Thanks, next Number 29.