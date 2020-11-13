Arizona State-Call canceled after Herm Edwards, players test positive for COVID-19

Saturday’s game between Arizona State and Foot is canceled because the Sun Devils did not have the minimum number of scholarship players available, due to the Corona virus, Pack-12 announced Friday.

The school announced that head coach Herm Edwards was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 within the ASU program.

“There have been a number of positive cases in our test results over the past few days, including many student-athletes and coaching staff, one of which is head coach Herm Edwards,” ASU Athletics Director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “This puts our team under the league’s sports cancellation policy with a minimum limit of 53 scholarships for Pack-12.

“After consulting with our medical consultants and coach Edwards, we immediately began a conversation with the Pack-12 office and California Athletics Director Jim Noldon.

In a statement released by the school, Edwards encouraged fans to take the virus seriously.

“As I have said many times, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is absolutely important and we will not put them at risk,” Edwards said. “Our team has worked very hard to get to this point, even playing a game last weekend. We will continue to take care of our student-athletes and follow all the protocols very thoroughly as we prepare for our next game. Our team and coaching staff are disappointed, but we We understand that we are dealing. “

The game was in jeopardy throughout the week as the foot was without its full defensive line due to contact tracks that emerged from a positive case early last week. Call, who saw its season opener canceled last week, is not sure if he can play.

Several sources told ESPN that those in the quarterfinals are growing with the hope that the team will play on Thursday.