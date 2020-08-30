Home World Army soldiers ID’d in deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash off California

Aug 30, 2020 0 Comments
The U.S. Army has determined two U.S. troopers killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash for the duration of a education exercise Thursday night time in Southern California.

Team Sgt. Vincent Marketta, 33, of Brick, N.J., and Sgt. Tyler Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, Calif., ended up killed in the crash on San Clemente Island and 3 other individuals on board had been injured, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“The loss of Staff members Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this Regiment that will in no way completely heal,” claimed Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Specific Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). “Their level of devotion to the 160th SOAR (A) and their exemplary assistance in the Army is the embodiment of what it implies to be a Evening Stalker and a Soldier.

“Our precedence now is to assure the People of our fallen warriors acquire our total assistance as we work by way of this tragedy alongside one another. We inquire that you preserve Staff members Sgt. Marketta, Sgt. Shelton, their Families and fellow Evening Stalkers in your ideas and prayers.”

The U.S. Army Particular Operations Command was conducting schedule teaching off the coastline of Coronado, Calif. – across the bay from downtown San Diego – when an “aircraft incident” transpired, an Military public affairs officer explained, in accordance to FOX 5 in San Diego.

The Army hasn’t disclosed any other facts about the crash.

Sgt. Tyler Shelton, 22, left, and Staff members Sgt. Vincent Marketta, 33, were Black Hawk repairers with the 160th Particular Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne).

The island, about 78 miles west of Coronado, is administered by Naval Foundation Coronado, but is part of Los Angeles County.

Marketta enlisted in 2011 and experienced deployed many instances to the Middle East.

Shelton enlisted in 2016 and had deployed to Afghanistan.

Marketta’s awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with “V” for valor and Shelton’s integrated the Army Great Carry out Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

Equally Marketta and Shelton will get the Meritorious Company Medal posthumously, according to the Union-Tribune.

This is the next fatal training incident in California this summer season.

Past month, eight Marines and a sailor were being killed when an Assault Amphibious Vehicle sank near San Clemente Island.

