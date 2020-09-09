Army veterinarian, badly burned by IED in Iraq, used his image to smack Donald Trump’s criticism

A U.S. military veteran, blown up on his fourth Iraqi tour, asked Donald Trump’s critics not to use his portrait to explain the president’s reported remarks about’loser’ and’sucker’.

Bobby Henlin, who spent 13 years in the military, was the only survivor of the five soldiers who passed the IED in April 2007.

Henline, 49, burned 40% of his body and his head burned to his skull. He currently works as a comedian and motivational speaker.

Bobby Henlein, 49, used his image to discuss’stupid’ stories to Trump critics.

The Facebook group Military Veterans Against Fascism is one of those who use his photos.

Henline said TikTok was against’propaganda’ and said’stop using my image’.

However, after the controversy of the September 3 Atlantic Knights, where Trump was accused of mocking a veteran, Henline discovered that his images were being used to explain posts to the reported comments.

‘I’m so annoyed that I put my image on it because it seems like the president now calls me a loser. Fox news.

‘And they use it to sell what they believe on their agenda.

‘It’s not fair to leave us. [veterans] As a prop in the middle. ‘

He said his use of images was’stupid,’ and he was convinced that Trump didn’t make his comments.

Trump has never denied this remark.

Henlin told Fox that the president did not believe what he said.

Henline said: ‘That’s my image. And that shouldn’t say for me. ‘

“I believe the President didn’t say this,” said Hen Line.

“They are taking well-known pictures and using them on their agenda and changing the minds of veterans.

‘And I believe it works. And that’s why I want to remove it because it shouldn’t work.

‘People have to hear the truth. That’s my image. And you shouldn’t be up there. ‘

Henline said he was annoyed by being dragged by a political storm.

Said Hen Line.

‘If you don’t have the strength to win with your own merit, and you have to knock your opponent down, there’s a problem there.’

Henlin joined the US Army in 1989 at the age of 17.

Henline retired but re-enlisted in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

After the April 2007 accident, Henline spent two weeks in a medically-induced coma.

Report, publisher that much Atlantic Ocean On Thursday, four military sources were released and claimed that Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in November 2018, for fears that the rain would scatter his hair.

In a conversation with a senior employee before the planned visit, Trump asked his aide,’Why should I go to the cemetery? Full of losers. ‘

On the same trip, the president later reportedly referred to it as’stupidity’, who killed more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives in the Battle of Beloud in France.