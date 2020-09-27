As the team rolls out more “suspicious addresses”, the KuCoin hack is nearing $200 million.

Yesterday, when the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin was hacked, there were reports that hackers pulled out $150 million worth of cryptocurrency from the exchange. Today KuCoin posted more “Suspicious Addresses”.

If a foreboding about a “suspicious address” is confirmed, the damage so far is close to $200 million. The analysis is as follows:

$150 million in ETH and ERC-20 tokens.

1,008 bitcoins (10.8 million dollars).

26,733 LTC (1.2 million).

18,495,798 XRP ($4.5 million).

14,713 BSV ($2.2 million).

9,588,383 XLM ($705,522).

228,952,838.064073 ($6.3 million) of TRX-based tokens.

Tether (USDT) worth $14 million on the EOS and Omni blockchains.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of the Singapore-based exchange, said the loss, totaling $193 million in live broadcast this morning, is only a “small fraction of total asset holdings” and the team is “working on the list”. ”And “total valuation”

“We are in contact with many major crypto exchanges such as Huobi, Binance, OKEx, BitMax and Bybit, as well as blockchain projects, security agencies and law enforcement agencies. Several effective steps have been taken and we will update more details soon,” said Steph Burwell, Telegram Group Manager at KuCoin.

KuCoin told its customers that it would compensate for the losses with its insurance fund. To prevent hackers from stealing more money, we expect to make suspended deposits and withdrawals available again within a week.

Starting in July, the exchange promotes daily cryptocurrency trading worth $100 million to $420 million. follow To the metric site CoinGecko.