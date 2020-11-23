As the UK prepares to break free, the UK is set to launch a three-tier regional system of the corona virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Has announced a new layout system to classify areas across the country as his government continues to fight its next move Corona virus International spread.

Johnson announced his new system during a call to the House of Commons and explained the system to the ministers present.

The system consists of three layers, which will come into effect on December 2 when the UK leaves its lockout. The new system will come into effect even as positive news about many vaccines comes to light One is from Oxford-Astrogeneca It can be up to 90% effective.

Layer One simply asks residents to work from home; Layer Two companies will be restricted if they do not serve food; And will close all hospitality services except tier three exclusion, and indoor entertainment venues will also be closed.

Without negotiations, Johnson said the layers would be a “consistent measure.” Local authorities can expect improved support from the government, which has specially trained officers and new powers to close hazardous premises.

Johnson will announce which areas of the country will fall later this week – Thursday, The Guardian reported.

The stratification addresses some of the most important areas of stratification to recover from the economic downturn from the locks implemented earlier this year.

The main goal of this organization is to help bring the UK to a “safe spring”. The BBC reported.

Labor leader Sir Gear Stormer questioned the system, saying it was closely similar to the old three-tier system that “did not work” and resulted in the current locking situation.

“This runs the risk of not buying from local leaders and local communities to impose, which is incredibly important,” Stormer added.

Johnson announced a weekly checkup for anyone administering the new vaccines and for students leaving home during study.

BBC Sport also reported A maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events in low-risk areas.

The government’s full 64-page Govt winter plan Has been published On the government website.