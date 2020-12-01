ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are dating after several months of rumors: Report

Lord Freddie Flacco and Bad Call Riri are rumored to be in a relationship.

Monday (Nov. 30), Page six Announced that Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky We were able to see them having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Hotel in New York City over the holiday weekend, further confirming the rumors they were dating.

Rumors of their relationship began after Rih broke up with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January. Since then, the pair have been seen hanging out together on several occasions.

In August, fans noticed their flirtation During the video interview GQ Consists of two artists. Riri asked Rocky questions about skin care to help improve his own Twenty Skin Care line. He shared his first red carpet look and last purchase for under $ 20, food he had never eaten and more.

“What is your skin type?” Rihanna asked Rocky.

“Beautiful,” he replied, to which Rihanna rolled her eyes.

In the same month, Rocky asked Rihanna questions Vogue To promote her twenty skin care line as well.

“My skin type is just as complex as men,” Rihanna joked when asked about her skin type. Vogue. “Always try to say that women are always complex [but] This is all! “

These video interviews were beautiful moments between the two friends — supposedly lovers and left fans wondering what the relationship between them would be like.

Rocky also appeared in the Fendi Skin ad campaign with Rihanna and Lil Nass X in July.

While the details of the relationship behind this rumor are a mystery, The sun In January, it was reported again that Rihanna and Rocky were in love with each other. Rihanna and Rocky “shared a hotel set during that trip to New York,” a source said.

However, in January of this year, Sources said There is! News Riri is still single and not dating Rocky.

The friendship between A $ AB Rocky and Rihanna preceded his Diamonds World tour in 2013, where Rocky served as the opening act.

Rihanna and AB $ Rocky have not yet confirmed their relationship status to the public.