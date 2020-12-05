Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – What PC hardware is required to match PS5 displays? EuroCommerce.net

With the advent of the next console generation, it is inevitable that the hardware requirements for PC software will increase as the graphical quality and complexity increase. The base is being reset with the advent of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and we wanted to get a summary of what kind of PC graphics kit is required to match or violate the console hardware. To do this, we broke the visual decor of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, compatible with PS5 and PC in terms of standard settings – we get a good grip on the optimal settings in the process, where we bang for the buck for each preset and recommend the most optimal settings for PC users.

First, it is important to point out that very different games can have very different results. In evaluating the Watchdog Legion, I concluded that the Xbox Series X could be fitted with the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super Powered PC – mostly due to the strenuous demands of Ray tracing, the GeForce hardware has a clear advantage. With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we see something very different. First of all, the Nvidia Kit does not seem to run well in this game, and the RT is not in use, canceling out a major GeForce advantage. Meanwhile, AMD is significantly better. By our calculation a Radeon RX5700 should be very close to the XPS5 experience.

It is important to note that some of these comparisons are theoretical, as there are no such systems between consoles and PCs. For example, the dynamic resolution scaling system is very different. The PS5 spends most of its time on our pixel count readings between 1440p and 1728p, with many parts and cutouts locked to 1440p. The PC is different – oddly enough, the anti-shift system is also a TRS system, with the adaptive system providing 85 percent to 100 percent resolution on each axis. Simply put, the PC has a low DRS window. So to get an idea of ​​the performance between PC and consoles, I used a portion of the game that drops below 60fps on the PlayStation 5, and I do so when rendering at 1440p resolution.

Manage cookie settings The footage of AC Valhalla and their performance cost breakdown in the PC version are stacked against the releases of the PlayStation 5.

So, what are the PC equivalent systems used in PlayStation 5? You can see my process directly in the video above, but basically it starts with the shadows of the highest system, the highest of the world details, and may be the highest, highest or highest (or most similar to them directly) to the system of the most expensive scaling clouds of Assassin’s Creed) . Meanwhile, keeping in mind their amazing memory allocation, the consoles use the highest quality settings, while the water system is very close to the height of the PC.

So far, so good, but here’s things a little tricky. The clutter option actually increases the density of the foliage, while the PlayStation 5’s presentation actually exceeds the system’s highest peak, even with the dense vegetation in my test view. It is one of the lowest systems on the system without a high equivalent, so my guess is that it is a developer supervision. This system has the lowest impact on performance – with a four percent difference between high and low they see nothing but worlds, which we will address later: scalability in the PC version of the game.

There are other contradictions. For one, all the fabric physics in the game run on the PlayStation sub-native frame rate of 5:30fps or less. At the highest PC settings, you get the full own frame-rate, and you only get one like this if you adjust the environmental details to the medium. So basically, there is no granule in the settings to get the right console for PC fit across the board. There does not seem to be a perfect fit in the fire rendering standard, which seems to run at full resolution on the system, but much lower on the PS5. But, there are still some interesting comparisons and results.

In conclusion, it is clear that this is the most needed game on the computer, but what’s most important to me is the lack of scaling – some systems like depth of field don’t really seem to do anything, while the dynamic resolution scaling option is arbitrarily limited and not usable. There are a few other annoyances: Desalination quality cannot be measured, so even at the highest setting, the terrain deforms right in front of you, something that happens on all platforms. The second conclusion is that the relatively low resolution on the PlayStation 5 makes sense because it works with most PC systems.

Selecting a specific pressure point on the PlayStation 5 – which drops below 60fps and reaches a resolution of at least 1440p – can fix the PC version adjusted at 1440p with as many equivalent settings as possible. Here we see Nvidia vs AMD split. First, the RTX 2060 Super is 20 percent slower than the PlayStation 5, which drops to 10 percent with the RTX 2070 Super. Based on tests with the 2080 Ti, it seems likely that the 2080 Super or RTX 3060T will be required to match or exceed the release of the PlayStation 5. However, based on my tests with the Navi-based RX 5700, I expect the 5700 XT to be within the performance range of the console. It assumes the highest clouds are preset – performance improves if you go down to a height.

Looking at the overall successes provided by my optimal settings, the scaling of the game is disappointing. Descending from the highest point on the board to the presets I selected increased performance by 14 percent on an RTX 2060 Super running at 1440p. In fact, the biggest gain can be seen by operating the adaptive resolution system, which increases the efficiency of optimal systems to 28 percent on the Ultra. But again, the DRS solution is low – the resolution shift is inflexible enough to keep you at 60fps in multiple shots, limiting its performance.

After all, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not the best way to compare consoles and PCs, especially keeping in mind the imbalance in performance between AMD and Nvidia GPUs, but this is certainly an interesting data point. This certainly underscores that console users are getting a lot out of it, despite the relatively high prices – when the PS5 and Xbox One were relaunched in 2013, A £ 100 graphics card can match the console experience, For a while. Send seven years fast forward, and you see the more expensive PC parts needed to achieve console balance – let it go.