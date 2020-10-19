Asteroid May Attack Earth Day Before Election: Astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson

That’s one way to shake the vote.

within asteroid According to renowned scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, a refrigerator-sized diameter could hit the Earth on the eve of the November election, but not large enough to cause serious damage.

A famous astrophysicist said that a space rock known as 2018VP1 is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 25,000 miles per hour and could cut the planet on November 2.

“The day before the presidential election, November 2nd, the earth may be buzzing.” He wrote on Instagram.

But he added that flying objects “will not lose sleep because they are not big enough to do harm.”

“So if the world ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the universe,” he said.

NASA has previously confirmed that an asteroid is soaring towards Earth, but the probability of actually hitting it is less than 1%.

“At present the probability of entering our planet’s atmosphere is 0.41%, but if it does, it will decompose because of its very small size.” Said the space agency.