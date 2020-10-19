Home science Asteroid May Attack Earth Day Before Election: Astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson

Asteroid May Attack Earth Day Before Election: Astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson

Oct 19, 2020 0 Comments
Asteroid May Attack Earth Day Before Election: Astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson

That’s one way to shake the vote.

within asteroid According to renowned scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, a refrigerator-sized diameter could hit the Earth on the eve of the November election, but not large enough to cause serious damage.

A famous astrophysicist said that a space rock known as 2018VP1 is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 25,000 miles per hour and could cut the planet on November 2.

NASA is preparing to land on a celestial body that can sustain the building blocks of life

“The day before the presidential election, November 2nd, the earth may be buzzing.” He wrote on Instagram.

But he added that flying objects “will not lose sleep because they are not big enough to do harm.”

According to renowned scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, an asteroid with a diameter the size of a refrigerator could hit Earth on the eve of the November elections, but not large enough to cause serious damage.

“So if the world ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the universe,” he said.

NASA has previously confirmed that an asteroid is soaring towards Earth, but the probability of actually hitting it is less than 1%.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

“At present the probability of entering our planet’s atmosphere is 0.41%, but if it does, it will decompose because of its very small size.” Said the space agency.

You May Also Like

NASA's Osiris-Rex Will Land on Asteroid Bennu: How to Watch Live

NASA’s Osiris-Rex Will Land on Asteroid Bennu: How to Watch Live

American spacecraft sampling asteroids for return

American spacecraft sampling asteroids for return

NASA's Osiris-Rex about to land on the asteroid Bennu: The following happens:

NASA’s Osiris-Rex about to land on the asteroid Bennu: The following happens:

Celebrity star Betelgeuse is smaller and closer to us than we thought.

Celebrity star Betelgeuse is smaller and closer to us than we thought.

“Billionths of a Billion of Space History”-Past Homo Species Could Not Survive Violent Climate Change (Weekend Special)

Vinod Bajaj from India pays attention to the Guinness record for walking around the globe

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *