Home entertainment Aston Martin produces James Bond DP5 in a re-defined series

Aston Martin produces James Bond DP5 in a re-defined series

Dec 26, 2020 0 Comments
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/P4lYG/s6/the-first-five-aston-martin-db5-continuation-cars.jpg

Aston Martin DP5 is one of the most popular cars in cinema for adventures with James Bond in the 007 movie series. It first appeared in the 1964 film Goldfinger, and is set to return in “No Time to Die”, the twenty-fifth spy film to be released in 2021.

A model made from 1963 to 1965, the Aston Martin DP5 Goldfinger Continuum was important enough to return to production with just 25 units. This is not a simple nostalgia because the same technologies and gadgets found in all cars are found in James Bond’s DP5.

He knows how to shoot

Announced a few years ago, the British Gran Turismo special series saw the light of day with the first 5 units, in a special video, finally showing all the news they were fitted with.

It really has it all: from pseudo-front machine guns hidden under front-turn signals to rear bulletproof retractable armor, you can burn oil through translucent plates, sharp hubcaps, self-propelled bumpers and pipes hidden in the rear lights. Inside is a dummy radar monitor with all the levers and controls to operate various devices under the armrest.

There is also a red button located under the gearshift, which activates the passenger exit seat on the James Bond DP5. But no, in copies it is kept for beauty only.

The first five consecutive cars are the Aston Martin DP5
The first five consecutive cars are the Aston Martin DP5

Friday only

The first 5 Aston Martin DP5 Goldfinger series will be offered to enthusiasts in Europe, the US and the Middle East, as usual – no chance to customize the car. For example, the body is exclusively metallic silver, while the interiors can only be ordered in gray.

READ  Michael Brooks, progressive political commentator and podcast host, dies at 36

You May Also Like

André Leonardo

Apple TV News & Releases January | Applications and Software

How to watch Disney Plus with friends?

How to watch Disney Plus with friends?

The actor of friends leaves a great tip for good Christmas active staff

The actor of friends leaves a great tip for good Christmas active staff

Anya Taylor Joy como Elizabeth Harmon em O Gambito da Rainha (Fonte: Reprodução - Netflix)

The series broke the Queen’s Compete and is the most watched Netflix at the moment

5 films and 5 series representing 2020

5 films and 5 series representing 2020

Imagem de: As 10 melhores minisséries da década para assistir o quanto antes

10 best shorts of the decade to watch soon

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *