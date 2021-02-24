Aston Villa online game is in crisis due to

Behaviors in a game told Leicester he could not play Greek

Aston Villa has banned its players and members of the technical and medical teams from participating in the “Fantasy” game, which takes place online and has thousands of participants worldwide.

This is because, last Sunday, the club suffered due to a leak of information resulting from the game, in which each person selects eleven and then gets a specific score based on the performance of the players he chooses (based on goals) and helps.

Prizes abound and many Premier players take part, which was the subject of many elements of Aston Villa. Over the past week, many have removed athlete Jack Grealish from his fantasy team, which has been generally noticed by the gaming community.

The Aston Villa coach wanted to keep secrets about Graylish’s injury, but that information was passed on orally and eventually reached the ears of Leicester, who won 2-1.

Since then, the club has already banned its members from playing much in the Fantasy League.

“If you’ve going to take part in a game like this, why not make a name for yourself anonymously?” He asked. Former Man of the Match, United player, Ian Wright. If they take Greece, people will see it. It’s good that they are banning the game because if Grealish is not going to play, that’s good news for Leicester, “he said.

Former villain Gabriel Akbonlahor also responded to the theme. “He was playing in my day. If we could all find news about the opponents, we would tell our coach. I don’t think it was for a purpose. .