Astronaut spots California wildfires from house, sends ‘thoughts and prayers’ to victims

California is on fire, with a lot more than 360 person blazes scorching throughout the point out.

Unsurprisingly, the effects are obvious from space, as NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared illustrations or photos nowadays (Aug. 21) of enormous billows of smoke over California as viewed from his perch on the Intercontinental Space Station .

“Thanks to all of the fire fighters and emergency groups who are functioning around the clock attempting to get these fires contained,” Cassidy claimed in the tweet . “Feelings and prayers to all of the individuals in the impacted places.”

California’s tough fireplace year is the end result of uncommon lightning-abundant storms taking place throughout a report-topping heatwave, in accordance to The New York Situations . Additionally, the condition depends seriously of inmates to staff its firefighting crews, and prisons have been strike especially terribly by the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Sacramento Bee ..

The condition knew even right before the current heatwave that this would be a tricky fire year. A forecast from CALFIRE , the state’s firefighting agency, cited reduced precipitation rates top to superior danger in northern California, notably in August and September, and wind-induced hearth risk in the southern aspect of the condition later on in the fall.

In an picture NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared on Aug. 21, 2020, smoke billows over California, which is fighting far more than 360 fires. (Impression credit history: NASA)

NASA astronauts are employed to monitoring disasters on Earth from their non permanent residence in place. Before this thirty day period, Cassidy shared an graphic of Beirut, Lebanon , which observed devastating explosions.

Cassidy arrived at the space station in April with two Russian cosmonauts, and the trio will remain in orbit until finally October.

