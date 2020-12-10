Astronomers find giant X-ray bubbles extending above and below the Milky Way – RT World News

A new survey of the sky in the X-ray spectrum has captured previously unseen, but incredibly large, hidden structures in the Milky Way and beyond.

The structures in question are giant bubbles made up of X-rays that emanate from the center of the galaxy and beyond, above and below, the galaxy plane.

They are so big, they are dwarf Fermi bubbles Gamma radiation has already been noticed by humanity.

The findings were made by a team of astronomers led by Peter Bridel of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany.

Friedel and his team suspect that really beautiful X-ray and Fermi bubbles are attached, and that they may share a common, violent look.

The disk segment where most of the objects above and below the galaxy or in the Milky Way, including stars, planets, nebulae and other classified bodies, is relatively empty.

In 2010, the Fermi gamma-ray telescope discovered so-called Fermi bubbles, structures filled with hot gas and magnetic fields that emit gamma radiation that lasts approximately 30,000 light years in each direction.

Leading theories claim that these bubbles are the result of past activity in the galaxy, but no one knows exactly what it would have been like. Many speculate that this may have been caused by the birth of a large star that took place almost simultaneously or may have triggered an outburst of anger from a miraculous black hole.

In this context, the latest discovery of these giant X-ray bubbles will allow the scientific community to determine the origin of both types of bubbles.

X-ray bubbles were discovered by Erosita, an X-ray telescope in the Specter-RG space laboratory, which retransmitted a simple galaxy map of the Milky Way that had previously captured numerous objects never seen before.





Really wide X-ray bubbles extend 45,661 light-years from the galaxy, dwarfing Fermi bubbles.

“Fermi bubbles and large-scale X-ray emission revealed by Erochita show significant morphological similarity.” The researchers wrote in their paper.

“We therefore suggest that the Fermi bubbles and the Erocyta system are physically related, and refer to the latter as the ‘Erocyta bubbles’. Our finding confirms the previously suggested common appearance of the two substances.”

Fermi bubbles are elliptical, while erosita bubbles appear almost spherical. Erocytes are also considerably larger and are comparable to galaxies.

The edges of the erosita bubbles are also illuminated by X-rays, indicating that the gas here is hotter than the gas around it, suggesting that it may be a kind of shock wave from a larger energetic event.

Although the Starburst function may explain the bubbles, it would be a plugin based on the energy output required to build structures of this size. However, the addition of a vast mass of material to a galactic supermassive black hole could apply to the bill, which is similar to intense supernova activity.

Despite speculation and investigation into the bubbles, we now have direct evidence that plasma can be reheated thanks to the discovery, which could help further explore the origin of the Milky Way and possibly the epoch of the universe.

