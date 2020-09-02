Astronomers first discover ultra-rare black holes

Vanderbilt University Research Assistant Professor Dr. As Karam Jani explained to Engadget, the signal itself was very slight. It’s just four twisting lines that are only a tenth of a second, but their impact on our understanding of the universe is enormous. “We were able to confirm that this was due to the collision of the two black holes,” Jani said. “Both are very large. We know what stars can’t make.”

Each black hole weighed about 85 and 65 times the mass of the Sun, respectively. Both are outside collapsar’s theoretical weight limit. They emit “the energy of eight solar masses” in the form of gravitational waves when they were smashed together 6 billion years ago in a space 5 giga parsec apart, giving birth to the much larger IMBH the team sensed. Vanderbilt press release.

Jani explains that IMBH exists in what is known as the “black hole desert” because there have been no observably confirmed signs of the presence of IMBH before. “I’m not sure, like it’s a natural niche,” said Jani. “ [nature] How many black holes do you prefer to make in these different masses?”

Of course, the universe is a big place, and just because we haven’t found IMBHs so far doesn’t mean we haven’t found them. Astronomers 305 potential candidates Based on analysis of more than one million images taken during Sloan Digital Sky Survey. But their existence Ultra-light X-ray source (ULXs) and globular cluster movements are never directly observed. 2009 astronomer discovery One of those shining candidates ESO 243-49 lies 290 million light-years from the edge of the galaxy (below).

NASA / ESA

“These detections are essential.” Sean Farrell, Senior Author at the University of Leicester Said in 2009. “It is already known that stellar mass black holes are the remnants of giant stars, but the mechanism of formation of supermassive black holes is not yet known. Therefore, the identification of HLX-1 is an important step toward a better understanding of its formation. Milky Way and other galaxies. A supermassive black hole that exists at the center of.”

“This is a milestone in modern astronomy and a personal milestone after six years of intensive research hunting this hard-to-find black hole. “The system we found was so bizarre that it broke several previous assumptions about how black holes were formed.” He points out that the process of creating an IMBH is 500 times rarer than a Stellar or super-large black hole. This is equivalent to the odds of shooting a second golf ball from China and intercepting a golf ball shot from Argentina in flight.

“We investigated all the known scenarios that would have created this black hole, but we have not yet given a definitive explanation,” he concludes. “What we know for sure is that creating this medium mass black hole is a much more rare process. We will have to find out more to understand their origins.”