Astronomers have discovered 39 new gravitational wave events in just 6 months

Just five years ago, mankind has not yet detected gravitational waves.

Now, observations are pouring out at an amazing rate. LIGO-Virgo collaboration averaged 1.5 over the last 6 months Gravitational wave Events per week.

The LIGO and Virgo interferometers, upgraded from April 1st to October 1st, 2019, have detected 39 new gravitational wave events. Shock waves rippling across space-time with massive collisions between neutron stars or neutron stars black hole. In total, the Gravitational-Wave Transient Catalog 2 (GWTC-2) currently boasts 50 events.

This provided the most complete census for black holes in our toolkit. It represents the extent of a black hole that has never been detected before, and can reveal the depths of the evolution and post-mortem of previously stars.

“Gravitation astronomy is revolutionary. It shows us the hidden life of black holes and neutron stars.” Astronomer Christopher Berry Of Northwestern University, a member of LIGO Scientific Collaboration (LSC).

“In just five years we have more than 40 catalogs out of not knowing that binary black holes existed. The third observation run yielded more discoveries than ever before. Combining these with previous discoveries, we have the abundance of the universe. You can draw a beautiful picture of the variety of binaries.”

You have already heard of new discoveries made through observational practice.

GW 190412 (the gravitational wave event is named according to the date of its detection) was the first black hole collision in which the masses of the two black holes did not match badly. All other previously detected black hole collisions contained somewhat identical mass binaries.

It is believed that GW 190425 originated from a collision between two neutron stars, only the second one was detected (the first was in August 2017).

GW 190521 finally confirmed the existence of a middleweight black hole between a star-massed black hole and a supergiant beast.

And GW 190814 was the first collision involving an object in the’mass gap’ between a neutron star and a black hole.

“So far, LIGO and Virgo’s third observation run has brought many surprises.” Astronomer Maya Fishbach Of Northwestern University and LSC.

“After the second observation run, we thought we would have seen the full spectrum of a binary black hole, but the landscape of the black hole is much richer and more diverse than I thought. We look forward to seeing what future observations will teach us.”

This is not all of the new data you have to provide. The other two events, GW 190426_152155 and GW 190924_021846, were great. And yes, the name is longer. As we detect more and more events, the date may not be enough to distinguish them, so the new naming convention is to include the time in UTC.

“One of our new discoveries, GW 190426_152155, could be a merger of about six solar mass black holes and neutron stars. Unfortunately, the signal is rather faint and I’m not entirely sure.” Astronomer Serguei Ossokine is Albert Einstein Institute of Potsdam, Germany

“GW 190924_021846 is definitely the sum of two of the lightest black holes we’ve ever seen. One mass is 6 suns and the other is 9 suns. There is a signal of merger with less heavier objects like GW 190814. But we are not sure if this is a black hole.”

The new population of black holes and neutron star mergers is described on four preprinted sheets.

First thesis Categorize 39 new events. Second thesis It reconstructs the mass and spin distributions of 47 merger events found in the entire GWTC-2 catalog and estimates the collision rates of black holes and neutrons. Third thesis I eagerly search for gamma ray bursts related to the merger incident (nothing found) and Fourth thesis Evaluate the data for predictions. General theory of relativity; Spoilers, the general theory of relativity is completely preserved.

Overall, the new collection of merger events is not a way to study conflicts. It provides a way to study black holes yourself. Black holes are very difficult to irradiate because they do not emit detectable radiation.

Thanks to gravitational waves, we know a lot more about this object than a year ago. And it will be a snowball here.

“The black hole and neutron star binary merge is a unique laboratory.” Said berry.

“We can use them to study the astrophysics of gravity (so far Einstein’s general theory of relativity has passed all the tests) and how massive stars live. LIGO and Virgo observe these binaries. Has changed our ability to do so, and as detectors improve, the speed of discovery will accelerate.”

LIGO uploaded a preprint on its website while waiting for peer review. They can find here, here, here and here.