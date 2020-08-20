Astros Place Alex Bregman On Wounded Checklist

The Astros have put 3rd baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day hurt record due to a strained suitable hamstring, manager Dusty Baker introduced to reporters Thursday (Twitter connection through Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle). Bregman is touring residence to Houston to bear an MRI and figure out the severity of the harm. Still left-hander Cionel Perez has been recalled from the Astros’ alternate coaching web-site to just take Bregman’s place on the roster.

Injuries keep on to mount at an alarming rate for the Astros, who this 7 days learned that Yordan Alvarez will need season-ending knee surgical procedure. Houston has also been given just just one get started from Justin Verlander in 2020, whilst nearer Roberto Osuna is staring down a potential Tommy John surgery (although he’ll first attempt to rehab). Brad Peacock and Jose Urquidy, predicted to be crucial associates of the bullpen and rotation, respectively, have not thrown a pitch this calendar year. Michael Brantley, in the meantime, has been on the IL for just about a week and was sidelined prior to that due to a quadriceps strain. George Springer has skipped time owing to a wrist strain but is participating in by means of it relatively than heading on the IL.

With Bregman out, the ’Stros will incredibly possible turn 3rd foundation around to young Abraham Toro. A properly-regarded 23-calendar year-previous, Toro hasn’t strike a lot in limited Big League time but, but he obliterated Double-A pitching (.306/.393/.513 in 435 PAs) and Triple-A pitching (.424/.506/.606 in 79 PAs) alike in 2019.

Houston’s DH situation is a little bit more tenuous. Kyle Tucker is manning left discipline on a regular basis in the absence of Brantley. Alvarez is out for the time, and Toro could see regular reps at 3rd for at the very least the fast long run. That’ll press a person of Myles Straw, Jack Mayfield or rookie Taylor Jones into the lineup with regularity.