Asus Rock Phone 5 Launches Tomorrow: Reasons to Be Excited

Gaming smartphones may have started to inspire a certain group, but they have become increasingly impressive and refined machines. Asus was one of the pioneers of Rogue, now that the release of 5 is approaching, what will be Asus’ sleeve to top the championship?

Well, we can definitely count on the Snapdragon 888 on board, which is not particularly surprising, but with a total of 18GB of RAM, the ROG Phone 5 will definitely represent a back and forth in terms of available RAM.

On the screen side, it looks like Asus will have a 144 Hz panel, slightly larger than its predecessors, at 6.78 inches. Of course, sound is of fundamental importance not only to the display of a gaming smartphone, but also to the user experience. In terms of audio, the Asus Rock phone will feature 5 front stereo speakers, direct tuning and a 3.5mm jack. How good is the Asus sound quality? The DXOMark has already told us: It would be great.

What then? Now, it looks like we have two versions of the ROG Phone 5, one with the ROG logo and the other with a small screen on the back panel, as shown in the teaser below:

The 6000 mAh battery with 65W charging and the triple camera with 64 MP unit are expected to stand out.

Asus will certainly follow the tradition of having some surprises up to its sleeve in both features and accessories, so we should keep a few more hours until we know everything. But, what we already know is obviously exciting.

So, see you soon!