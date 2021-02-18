At first public appearance after leaving the White House, Melania is happy ... but away from Donald Trump - Parties

Almost a month after the White House Trump family left, current US President Joe Biden is in charge. Donald and Melania reunite with friends at a Valentine’s Day party at the Mar-e-Lago Resort in Florida.

Keith Otto, co-owner of Empire Builders (along with his wife Daniel) posted the photos on his personal Instagram profile, Depict a happy Trump family, none of the photos show the former president and the former first lady of the United States at the same time. The couple’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was accompanied by girlfriend Kimberly Gilfoyle at the party.

Melania Trump appeared in Dolce & Gabbana costume, One of his favorites in the days of the first lady and that This has already caused controversy as Kamala Harris was used as vice president in the early days. The former Slovenian model is already under controversy for redesigning her Instagram account, as she deleted all photos kept during Donald’s presidency. New photos, no husband in it.