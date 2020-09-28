At least 16 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a coal mine accident in China

According to the state-run CGTN broadcaster, there were 17 people at the Song Zhao coal mine in Chongqing, China at the time of the accident. Only one person survived by rescue workers and they are in critical condition in the hospital, CGTN reported.

The accident occurred just after noon on Sunday, local time. A fire broke out in the mine’s conveyor belt, producing excessive levels of carbon monoxide and trapping miners.

State-run news agency Xinhua News Agency reported that the level of carbon monoxide inside the coal mine exceeded the safe limit.

In a statement, the Chinese Emergency Management Department said it is working to identify the cause of the accident and take safety measures.