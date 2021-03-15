At the Olympics we will try to get a medal. We will continue to go crazy

The handball team arrived in Portugal this Monday afternoon and coach Paulo Jorge Pereira talked to the media about qualifying for the Olympics.

What is the feeling after this victory? “Very proud. But also very tired. These last three weeks have been a long journey for reasons everyone knows [morte de Quintana]. I get the chance to give a kiss to Quintana’s wife and daughter Raguel and Alcia. I am so sure of this ‘plus’ energy that we came from him. We cannot do it alone. I am so proud of these staff and these players.

Was Victoria with more heart than head? “There were always two things. We will not achieve this result if we do not focus on the process. And the process will show the end.”

Goals: “We’ve trying to get a medal at the Olympics. It’s crazy, but we’ll continue to get mad because we’re happy that way.”

What did you think of Rui Silva’s goal: “When we’re in the game, we’re very focused. I looked at the scoreboard to see how many seconds were left, I saw it was time to score a goal, I knew Rui was going to score. I wanted to see what was going to happen in the final seconds.”

Qualification puts Portugal at a high level? “Yeah, it’s happening, but we’re already, because we’ve already fought with any team. From this moment on, my fear is how long we can maintain this position and what we need to do to maintain it.”

How will this match be managed after Quintana’s death? “It’s a new situation for everyone, very difficult to manage. We can only achieve this result with the players of this character and this desire to win themselves over. No coach in the world can do anything without a team of athletes.”

The best is yet to come? “I hope the best has not yet come, but we have already done something very interesting.”