Atlanta Braves’ AJ Minter strikes out 7 in their first 3 innings to debut

Arlington, Texas-Atlanta Braves Left Handed AJ Minter It made history with the start of his first career on Friday. Then he made it back with his acting.

After Major League Baseball’s first baseball pitcher made his starting debut in a postseason match, Minter struck out seven Los Angeles Dodgers in three innings, striking out three or less innings, and most strikeouts in the starter or Lil River playoffs.

The Dodgers won 7-3 in 6 matches of the National League Championship Series.

Minter, who wasn’t announced as the starter for the Braves until Friday morning, was the Braves’ lockdown lil river this season, but couldn’t play 36 pitches in more than 1⅔ innings. He left match 5 without allowing 1 hit, walking, and scoring more than 42 pitches.

Manager Brian Snicker named Minter as an opener, a high-leverage bailout pitcher who usually throws one in and hits the top. Minter goes back to the lead off hitter Muki BetzHe struck out the side (view all) and struck out for one inning and a 5 hitter stretch he punched out Cody Bellinger, AJ Pollock, Featherson games, Chris taylor And Betts.

Minter, 27, last started at Texas A&M in 2015 and attended college. On the final start for Aggies, he suffered an elbow injury and had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

In the regular season, Minter struck out 24 in 21⅔ innings.

His three-pitch mix (95 to 97 mph fastball, hard slider, changeup) haunted the Dodgers. Their starters, Dustin MayIn fact, the starting pitcher was eliminated after two innings after Los Angeles lagged 2-0.