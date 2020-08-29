AT&T Rallies on Report It Could Provide DirecTV. Hopes For Dish Merger Revive.

Textual content dimensions







Andrew Burton/Getty Images







AT&T



shares are trading higher Friday afternoon subsequent a report that the firm is checking out a offer for its DirecTV small business.

The Wall Avenue Journal is reporting that AT&T (ticker: T) has hired



Goldman Sachs



to explore a possible sale of the satellite Television set provider to non-public-equity customers. The post states probable customers involve Apollo Global Administration and Platinum Fairness.