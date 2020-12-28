Attempting to resuscitate a man in the parking lot carries a fine of 110 euros

A woman has been fined for violating estimated parking time as she tried to save someone who fell lifeless from her car parked in a park in Newbury, England.

Gemma Hut, 38, was approaching her vehicle when she saw a fallen, lifeless man. The woman ran to his aid and plotted to revive him until the ambulance arrived.

Then, to his surprise, Gemma was fined £ 100 (approximately € 110) for exceeding his parking time by 14 minutes. The woman tried to appeal the decision, with evidence of what had happened, and the company rejected the appeal, forcing Gemma to pay a fine, otherwise she would face a court case.

You collapsed near your rooms [da empresa de estacionamento], So they must have seen this incident. I was told you were dead and I’m very sorry about that. ”, Gemma Hut told the British press.

Gemma says 110 euros is “a lot of money” “This Christmas Time”, It is a “Heart Hit” For the expectations of his two children, and the event itself is worrisome.