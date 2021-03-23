Trust me, if you are afraid to make updates I understand you correctly. Especially with what happened last. There is a tendency to create very boring situations, in an attempt to correct some shortcomings. However, updates are important to close the door on those who like us badly and to be the main target of attacking our computer. Also, when everything goes well, updates improve the performance of the system. But which version of Windows 10 will say goodbye?

Attention: If you had this version of Windows 10 you would not be there!

However, if you are still running Windows 10 version 1909, 1903 or higher, you should have already noticed a new message on the desktop. This reveals that the Windows 10 version will not be supported soon.

According to Microsoft, support for Windows 10 version 1909 expires on May 11, 2021. So, with a little time left, the warnings will come more and more often.

Messages that appear and talk about updates to the new version may be hidden. However, it will reappear until you update.

When this happens, there are two situations. Either people can do the update, they really have to do it, or they still can’t, they are informed about it. Updates for May 2020 and October are blocked for a period. They are now available to almost everyone. Still, there are machines that are not owned. If so, Microsoft is warning you. He says Windows 2020 is on its way and will be available as mentioned when the PC is ready to get it. Site Windows is the latest.

However, if you do not find the option to install the update, or you have difficulty doing so, you can always do this process manually.

If you want your computer to have a nice clean and fresh start, you can download the latest version and install everything from scratch. We will explain to you how to do it.

In this case, all you have to do is first download the full version of the operating system.

I remember that as a movie ISO A sector-wise copy of the Windows DVD is available in one file. That ISO You can burn that ISO file to another DVD, create a bootable flash drive, or extract files with an utility like 7-Zip.

ISO images are useful because they allow you to create Picture Safe and reliable Windows 10. In addition, if you are highly skilled in these steps, you can use them to build Windows 10 virtual machines using Hyper-V, Virtual Box or VMware.

Microsoft recommends using Windows 10 Media Creator (MCD) to download the latest ISO image or create a USB stick. But there is another method, let’s talk about both.

Use the media generator to create the image

First visit This page Load the tool where it says download now.

The MediaCreationTool20H2 file will then be downloaded. When the process is complete, run it.

You may have to wait a while to make some changes once you run the app.

Click Accept in the next window

A new window will appear to prepare some things. You may have to wait a while.

In the new window that appears, select the Create Installation Media option as shown in the image below.

Now there are some options to do or do in the next window. If you are creating a version of Windows 10 for your computer, do not touch anything, click Next. On the other hand, if you want to help a friend who is having problems and you need another configuration or version, use the recommended options for this PC. You can specify language, version and architecture.

Soon, you will be asked what you want to do. The purpose of this tutorial is to tell you how to download an ISO image. So logically you need to choose the ISO file. However, if you are frustrated and want to create a bootable pen drive, choose the first option.

Now Windows 10 will be downloaded and you will eventually get the ISO image in a folder or on a USB stick.

Download directly from the Microsoft website

There is a trick you have to do Download Tamil Directly from the Microsoft website. When you go to the download page available here you will notice that you can only update with Windows Update or download with the tool mentioned above. However, there is a trick to this. All you have to do is access ISO directly through the Microsoft page.

Visit this page from any browser based on the Chromium engine such as Sorm or the new Microsoft Edge. Right-click on the page and select Explore option.

Now and when the developer tools appear below or to the side, use the key combination Ctrl Shift M. Then you will start to see the page as if you are on a mobile device. Create F5, at which time you will be able to access the ISO download.

Select the version and indicate whether you want to download the 32-bit or 64-bit version. Then download and you’re done.

Then install Windows, the secret here is, you can install it without activating. Then select the Activate option and use the operating system in your spare time. The only problem you may have is that some customization options are not available.

You can read more about this here Here.

