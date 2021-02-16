Home World Australia. Human remains are found inside the crocodile

Australia. Human remains are found inside the crocodile

Feb 16, 2021 0 Comments
Australia. Human remains are found inside the crocodile

AAustralian authorities investigating the disappearance of a fisherman in Queensland have found human remains inside a crocodile.

Andrew Heard, 69, went fishing last Thursday but did not return home, Queensland police said.

On Sunday, investigators found human remains within a three-meter crocodile.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES) said on Monday that the animal had been captured and euthanized.

“At this point, we can only confirm that we have found human remains,” said Queensland Police Inspector Andrew Cowie, who explained that the analysis process was not yet complete.

Also read: Horror pictures of the Utah avalanche that killed four people

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.


Google Play Download

READ  New restrictions due to Govt-19 will take effect at 00:00. Learn what to look for and tactics to help ease the way

You May Also Like

Vaga de frio nos EUA deixa Texas com temperaturas de -18ºC

The cold wave in the United States leaves Texas with a temperature of -18ºC

Russia accuses Brussels of severing ties with the European Union

Russia accuses Brussels of severing ties with the European Union

Kamala Harris has occupied the historic mansion, but only for a short time

Kamala Harris has occupied the historic mansion, but only for a short time

Want to hear something positive about Covit-19? 12 good news about the evolution of the epidemic - Observer

Want to hear something positive about Covit-19? 12 good news about the evolution of the epidemic – Observer

122-year-olds lied at the age to get vaccinated against Govt-19

122-year-olds lied at the age to get vaccinated against Govt-19

SIC Notices | Donald Trump has been acquitted of "inciting insurgency."

SIC Notices | Donald Trump has been acquitted of “inciting insurgency.”

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *