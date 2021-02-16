Australia. Human remains are found inside the crocodile

AAustralian authorities investigating the disappearance of a fisherman in Queensland have found human remains inside a crocodile.

Andrew Heard, 69, went fishing last Thursday but did not return home, Queensland police said.

On Sunday, investigators found human remains within a three-meter crocodile.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES) said on Monday that the animal had been captured and euthanized.

As part of our joint Hinginbrook Island missing person’s investigation, we captured about 3m crocodiles overnight and euthanized them with humanity. The animal is now with @QldPolice & A necropsy will be performed. As always, our thoughts are with family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/gMFs5HEqoM – Queensland Environment (@QldEn Environment) February 15, 2021

“At this point, we can only confirm that we have found human remains,” said Queensland Police Inspector Andrew Cowie, who explained that the analysis process was not yet complete.

