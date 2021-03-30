Australia imposes sanctions on 4 Russian companies by rail from the Crimean Bridge

The move comes a day after Canada also announced sanctions against two Russian leaders and four entities for the reunification of Crimea with Russia. Moscow called the action “not respectful of reality”, the people of Crimea having voted in favor of his reinstatement in a referendum in 2014.

“Australia has imposed specific financial sanctions and travel bans on one Russian individual and four Russian companies linked to the construction and operation of the Kerch Strait railway bridge,” Payne said.

On Monday (29), in response to Canada, the Russian Embassy in this North American country declared that the decision was “based on lies, historical revisionism and contempt for reality”, stressing that Crimea is a Russian territory and it has been an integral part of the country for centuries, despite a brief period of 23 years within the borders of Ukraine.

A week ago, Ottawa já havia imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials in line with similar measures previously taken by United States and by the European Union on the case of the opposition Aleksei Navalny.

Following the announcement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Canada’s ruling elite of reducing bilateral relations with Russia to historically low levels and vowed that the Russian response would be swift and tough.

Crimea was reunited with Russia on March 16, 2014, after more than 95% of voters backed the action in a referendum. Two days later, an agreement was signed on the accession of Crimea to the Russian Federation.