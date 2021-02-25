Australia passes law that forces Facebook and Google to pay for journalistic content

© Lukas Coch / EPA

ForLusa February 25, 2021 • 08:40 am

Australia’s parliament passed a law on Thursday requiring Google and Facebook to pay Australian media outlets for publishing their journalistic content, the world’s first such legislation.

The law “will ensure that the media receive fair compensation for the content they generate, which will help maintain public interest journalism in Australia,” Australian Treasury Minister Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

The Australian government introduced a series of changes to the bill on Tuesday (introduced in December), a week after Facebook blocked news in that country, to protest the legislation, which has led to further negotiations with the network social network Mark Zuckerberg.

The origin of the Payments for Journalistic Content Act, an investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) revealed the imbalance between advertising revenue earned by tech companies and the country’s media.

According to the ACCC’s final report on digital platforms, published in December 2019, they accounted for 51% of ad spend in Australia in 2017.

Last May, Nine Media Group chairman Peter Costello said that Google and Facebook generated advertising revenue of around six billion Australian dollars (3.9 billion euros), of which around 10% came from content in the media. news.

The new legislation obliges tech companies to negotiate with the media the possibility of publishing journalistic content on their platforms.

The amendments introduced on Tuesday give the tech giants more room for negotiation, establishing as a last resort the intervention of an arbitration group to fix the amount to be paid, in the event of non-conclusion of a trade agreement.

The platforms will have two months to negotiate agreements and avoid arbitration.

The Country Press Australia news organization, which represents 161 regional newspapers, however, fears that small news agencies may be left unpaid, according to the Associated Press (AP) news agency.

Google and Facebook have already started making deals with Australia’s biggest media.

On Wednesday, Facebook promised to invest “at least” one billion dollars (822 million euros) over the next three years in news content, without needing to know how it will be disseminated.

Google has already agreed to pay “large sums” in exchange for content from communications group News Corp. by Rupert Murdoch.

Several countries, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, France or India, have shown interest in this law, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this week.