Australia passes law that forces Facebook and Google to pay for journalistic content

Feb 25, 2021 0 Comments
Australia’s parliament passed a law on Thursday requiring Google and Facebook to pay Australian media outlets for publishing their journalistic content, the world’s first such legislation.

The law “will ensure that the media receive fair compensation for the content they generate, which will help maintain public interest journalism in Australia,” Australian Treasury Minister Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

The Australian government introduced a series of changes to the bill on Tuesday (introduced in December), a week after Facebook blocked news in that country, to protest the legislation, which has led to further negotiations with the network social network Mark Zuckerberg.

The origin of the Payments for Journalistic Content Act, an investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) revealed the imbalance between advertising revenue earned by tech companies and the country’s media.

According to the ACCC’s final report on digital platforms, published in December 2019, they accounted for 51% of ad spend in Australia in 2017.

Last May, Nine Media Group chairman Peter Costello said that Google and Facebook generated advertising revenue of around six billion Australian dollars (3.9 billion euros), of which around 10% came from content in the media. news.

