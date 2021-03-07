Australia suspends flight ban with Boeing 737 MAX AERO magazine

So far, only Virgin Australia has ordered the 737 MAX in Australia

Australian authorities lifted the ban on flights with the Boeing 737 MAX, almost two years after the restrictions began. The process took place after CASA, the Australian Civil Aviation Authority, agreed to the requirements set by the United States Federal Civil Aviation Agency (FAA).

With this decision, Australia joins Japan as one of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region to accept the return of 737 MAX operations. Interestingly, neither airline from the two countries has the model in the fleet, although Virgin Australia has a firm order for 25 units. Yet before the ban, airlines like Fiji Airways and Singapore Airlines operated the 737 MAX on flights to Australia.

New Zealand, which generally follows the rules close to Australia, has yet to define when it will lift the ban on flights with the 737 MAX. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the agency is working jointly with Australian and Singaporean regulators to allow the return of operations of the 737 MAX family.

“The CAA will not issue blanket approval for the Boeing 737 MAX to fly in New Zealand, but will work on a case-by-case basis with future operators. [que desejem voar para o país] to free air operations in New Zealand, ”the organization said.

So far, regulators in Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Japan, United Kingdom, Europe and the United States have given the green light for the return of flights with the 737 MAX. The rest of the world is still working on the process, some due to the lack of regular flights with the model, they are not expected to proceed with certification in the coming months.