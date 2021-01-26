Australia to host WQS kickoff on February 16 – Surf

After a lot of uncertainties and a year all but lost, the 2021 season of the WQS circuit is about to begin. The first post-pandemic WQS Championship and the one that marks the start of the 2021 season will take place on February 16 at Boomerang Beach, in Australia’s New South Wales region.

With a country practically isolated from the world, the result of a policy which obliges all those who arrive or return to undergo compulsory isolation for 15 days, Australia will thus be the natural scene for this return of the WQS, in the middle of summer in Oceania. . From February 16 to 19, the best surfers in the region will compete in the Great Lakes Pro, a QS1000 which will be played on the legendary Boomerang Beach. Despite a minimum status, this championship should meet many expectations, since it marks the return to action. This way you will also be able to attract big names from the circuit, who will certainly be eager to get back to donning the starter lycra. Despite the proximity of the event, which starts in about 20 days, the list of subscribers is not yet known. However, the organization has already revealed that young local surfers Ross Cadden and Charlize Everitt will be the wildcards. More news is expected in the coming days.

This Great Lakes Pro is one of a series of four events, which will be the first of the WQS. They all form the NSW Surf Pro Series, which will help find qualified Australian surfers for the new WQS Challenger Series, which in the second half of the season will help define who will compete in WCT 2022.

After Boomerang Beach, surfers head to Port Stephens, where the new QS1000 takes place February 21-23. From February 26 to 28, the action takes place in Maroubra, with the third QS1000 in this series. Finally, between March 2 and 7, the winners of these NSW Surf Pro Series, which feature both men’s and women’s races, will meet in Avoca Beach’s QS3000, the Central Coast Pro.

Initially, the WQS was slated to kick off in Hawaii later this month with the iconic Volcom Pipe Pro, but the pandemic prompted the Hawaiian government to decide to ban all scheduled surfing events. In addition to this iconic WQS stop, the second WCT stop, scheduled for Sunset, has finally been canceled.