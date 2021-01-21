Australian ore export terminal clears areas ahead of cyclone – 01/20/2021

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A tropical low-pressure system in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of Australia is expected to turn into a tropical cyclone, Australia’s meteorological department said, forcing the main ore export terminal of the country’s iron to withdraw port ships.

The Pilbara Port Authority said in a statement on Wednesday that it had started releasing large ships anchored at Port Hedland, the world’s largest iron ore freight terminal, and that the ships had been asked to leave their homes. facilities at the moment.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s four largest iron ore producers – BHP, Fortescue and Roy Hill. Rio Tinto, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, uses the port of Dampier, also in the region.

The Australian Department of Meteorology (BoM) said a Category 1 or 2 cyclone could hit the Pilbara coast perhaps as early as Friday afternoon (local time), causing heavy rain, gales and an increase time. sea ​​level.

Although Category 1 or 2 hurricanes are at the bottom of the scale, they still have enough destructive power to delay mining and port operations.

Additionally, the country’s southeast coast is bracing for a major heat wave over the weekend, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in many places, prompting authorities to issue warnings about possible forest fires.

(Report by Renju Jose)