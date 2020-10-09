Australian surfer missing, suspected to be victim of shark attack

Surfer disappeared after suspicion Shark attack Off the coast of southwest Australia.

that much Australian Surfer boards were found near the town of Esperance and urged a search. After a shark attack was reported on Kelp Bed Beach late Friday, police suspected the two cases could be related.

The name of the missing surfer was not disclosed until notice from his family, but Senior Sgt. Tarasinki said the man is a “prominent” area and is well known in the area.

Ambulance spokesman Joanne Hill said “I saw sharks attacking people.” “We went to the field. I understand that no one has been found yet.”

The search was canceled late on Friday, but the police planned to resume the search in the first light on Saturday. ABC Australia report.

“Considering some of the accounts offered to us, the chances of survival are definitely very slim,” said Tarasinki.

Western Australia Prime Minister Mark McGowan said the missing man was in the water with other surfers (up to 6 to 8 people) and was on the beach at the time of the attack.

“It seems to be a very, very difficult and serious situation,” McGowan said.

Australia has had a lot of shark attacks this year and by September 6 people have died. VOA news coverage. There were no reported deaths in 2019 and a single death was recorded in both 2017 and 2018.

Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson met a great white shark on Wednesday in Ballina on the east coast of Australia. The drone video showed the shark a few inches away from Wilkinson’s feet while Wilkinson was paddling the board before suddenly jumping off.

