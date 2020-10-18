Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to stop fighting

The conflict dates back to the collapse of the USSR, when Nagorno Karabach declared independence from Azerbaijan, causing a violent conflict that ended with a ceasefire in 1994.

Armenia supported Nagorno Karabakh, which established a de facto independence that most of the world does not recognize. Although within the territory of Azerbaijan, the region is inhabited and controlled by the Armenian people.

Armenia says there is currently a sharp increase between Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the phone with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on Saturday emphasized the need for a ceasefire.

In a statement, Arayik Harutyunyan, leader of the conflict zone, said in a statement that “the Republic of Artsakh confirms that it is ready to comply with a humanitarian ceasefire on a mutual basis.” A week ago.

Nagorno Karabach is called Artsakh by the Armenians.

Before a ceasefire attempt last Saturday, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of killing at least 13 civilians, including three children, and injuring more than 50 people in a rocket attack on Ganja, the second-largest city.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the missile attack “a cowardly bombardment that cannot break the will of the Azerbaijani people.”

According to a statement by the Azerbaijan Prosecutor’s Office, the attack took place early on Saturday morning and targeted civilian quarters in the center of the city.

Azerbaijani presidential adviser Hikmet Hajiyev accused Armenia of using ballistic missiles in their attacks, and authorities said in a Twitter post that there was evidence to support the claim.

Hajiyev added, “Let the international community see the barbaric actions of Armenian civilians.”

Videos and photos allegedly shot on site showed rescuers clearing up debris and approaching survivors. The prosecution said officials were preparing a full list of victims.

Last weekend, another temporary truce collapsed after weeks of fighting. Both countries are charged with violating the agreement amid reports of casualties.

France called for an “immediate end of hostilities” after the outbreak of war between the two countries on the morning of September 27.

A short-term ceasefire took place last week after the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet spoke about the pain the conflict has inflicted on civilians.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabach has been hot and cold since the 1994 ceasefire.

The region is within the territory of Azerbaijan and is connected to Armenia by expensive highways. It is supported by Armenia, which has a security alliance with Russia.

Tensions have risen since July after the days of clashes that shook the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.