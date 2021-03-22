Home sport Bad Mantsukik. When playing with Ronaldo, he never went

Bad Mantsukik. When playing with Ronaldo, he never went

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
Bad Mantsukik. When playing with Ronaldo, he never went

Article

Titles

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says the Portuguese international “has his head set to win”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season with the Turin team, Massimiliano Alegre coached Juventus between 2014/15 and 2018/19. In an interview with Sky Sport Italy, the Italian coach pointed out the virtues of the Portuguese international.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is a man, he can make mistakes, but he destroys himself and achieves the goal, some can do it,” he said of Ronaldo, who had 43 games in that first season and 28 goals for Juventus. “Cristiano’s strength is to plan his head for victory. He has won five Golden Balls, the Champions League, many titles and continues to inspire himself every day. Had to run as before while playing, “he clarified:” I love Montzuki, he’s a fantastic player “.

Massimiliano Alegre praised Benzema, Lewandowski, Higuain, Ibrahimovic and Hollande, in a comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. “I loved Robinho. Only Ronaldinho and Casano passed the ball that no one else could. Get ready for it because Sunday is coming third”, emerged between smiles.

READ  For Z, it's like playing with Visela or against Manchester City

You May Also Like

He knew he wanted to play ...

He knew he wanted to play …

The Ball - Ben (Benfica) It's hard to describe how we feel when we win a trophy in Benfica

The Ball – Ben (Benfica) It’s hard to describe how we feel when we win a trophy in Benfica

Bola - Cardiola promises team: football A week without thinking about football now »(Manchester City)

Bola – Cardiola promises team: football A week without thinking about football now »(Manchester City)

Robben Amorim: Winning our games and not motivating opponents »- Game

Robben Amorim: Winning our games and not motivating opponents »- Game

Robin Amorim Focuses on Sporting B Team - Sports

Robin Amorim Focuses on Sporting B Team – Sports

The dream came true, yet Nazinho

The dream came true, yet Nazinho

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *