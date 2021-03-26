Bahrain F1GP, DL2: Max Verstappen back front

The second free training session was marked by a few incidents, tops and a slightly stronger departure from Kimi Raikkonen, but there was one thing that remained the same: Max Verstappen (Red Bull RP16B / Honda) was fast back on track, dropping Lando Norris (McLaren MCL35) M / Mercedes) for 0.095, the Englishman was slightly out during the session. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1W12) was third in the 0.280s, 0.280 ahead of Carlos Science Jr. (Ferrari SF21).

The first results are simple, concluding the first ‘serious’ day of F1 2021. Red Bull is as strong as expected, Mercedes is still looking for the best way to the W12, but it rides at a high level and confirms what McLaren is supposed to do with the Mercedes engine in its new life. The MCL 35M seems to have been born well, showing signs of being the team’s third strongest at the time.

The good news from Ferrari’s side is that it has nothing to do with the team that ended with 2020 today. All of this is good news for F1.

Valteri Botas (Mercedes F1W12) finished fifth, surprisingly seventh for Yuki Sunoda (Albury Audi AT02 / Honda) over Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren MCL35M / Mercedes).

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin AMR21 / Mercedes) was in eighth place and began to give Aston Martin an air of his grace, in ninth place with Pierre Casey (Albaturi AD02 / Honda), Sergio Perez (Red Bull RP16b / / More than the Honda), the Mexican is clearly looking for a better fit with its new single seat. For now it’s 0.656s from Verstappen, and the most bizarre thing is that 15 cars fit in a second.

This session, as far as we know, already gives excellent signs, but only tomorrow will dispel some more doubts, especially in qualifying.

Stephen O’Connor (Alpine A521 / Renault) was 11th than Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF21), Antonio Giovinaci (Alfa Romeo C41 / Ferrari) had a good moment for the Alfa Romeo, and so did he. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin AMR21 / Mercedes) was 14th ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine A521 / Renault), while Kimi R்கikkனnen (Alfa Romeo C41 / Ferrari) exited the runway this afternoon. Finn hit the wall at both ends of his car, tearing his front and damaging the rear, but managed to escape the incident and slowly return to the pits.

George Russell (Williams FW43b / Mercedes), Mick Schumacher (Haas VF-21 / Ferrari), Nicholas Latifi (Williams FW43b / Mercedes) and Nikita Masebin (Haas VF-21 / Ferrari) Was 17th in front of.

The last three, one second from Russell, and 2.5V from the front.

This session was very believable because it happened at a time like merit and what happens in racing.

There were many riders who saw logs being destroyed on their laps for crossing the boundaries of the track.

In the second half of the session, the records were no longer dropped because the team dataseries began to collect traditional data from the long lap, although in a very small window, thanks to the reduction of the time of these free training sessions, it should be only 60 in 2021 instead of the usual 90 minutes. More info coming soon.