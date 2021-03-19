Home Tech Balan gets a new trailer featuring Wonderworld’s magical and mysterious world

Mar 19, 2021 0 Comments
Get ready for an exciting adventure in Ballon Wonder World

With confirmed startup March 26, 3D platform and action game, Balan Wonder World Received a new trailer during the event Square Enix Presents, Shows a little more about the magical and wonderful land of Wonderland by the stars of the game, Leo e Emma. Check.

The trailer also shows co-op multiplayer mode where players can explore in local co-op mode, use their creativity to tackle challenges, work together to find the best decorative combinations and use their skills to defeat enemies together and save the world.

With the help of the intriguing Master Balan, the players must help restore the balance of the hearts of the 12 self-conscious souls, clearing them of negativity, physical manifestations of anxiety and other negative emotions. To achieve these goals, players will explore countless unique areas, jump, climb, fly, break, and collect more than 80 unique outfits, giving them special powers to assist them on their journey.

The demo version of the game is available and can be downloaded for free Click here.

Xbox Series X in July 2020 | Announced during the pre-event dedicated to S Games, Ballon Wonderworld will be released on March 26th.



