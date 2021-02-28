BALL – APAF does not want foreign referees in Portugal (referee)

Luciano Convells, president of the Portuguese Football Referees Association (APAF), responded in a very important way to exclusive news in yesterday’s Ebola edition, which we remember here: The games of the Portuguese Professional League are now next season, with foreign referees leading them.

Faced with this decision, Luciano Gonvalves was clear: “We are confident that the head of the CA will not accept that a certificate of incompetence can be sent to our referees,” he told Lusa, “waiting to understand” the dimension and purpose of the protocol and the assurance that the APAF was “not consulted” on the topic. Presents (I learned through our newspaper), which considers it “serious” in addition to the “sense of opportunity at least debatable”.

According to the head of AFAP, the exchange may “even make sense”, but only “at the level of training”.

Bola is in a position to say that the arbitrators are already aware of the process being carried out by the CA and are looking forward to this transaction.

An opportunity that had been on the table of the Portuguese Football Association’s Arbitration Council (CA) for some time, led by Jose Fondellos Gomes, was expedited in recent months after an in-depth study by a country related to European football (not yet announced) to allow Portuguese referees to whistle abroad. And has a similar category of referees in national professional competitions (and who will come as a team, including VAR).

