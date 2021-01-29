Ballon WonderWorld (Switch): Check out the new gameplay trailer and compare it to the PS5 version

This Thursday (28th) Square Enix and Arjest Studio released a free demo of their new action and adventure game Balan Wonder World (Click). With the boot Demo, Now available on Eshop, the new trailer of the unpublished official trailer and new images of the title including a graphic comparison video between Switch and PlayStation 5 versions have been released online.



There are many game clips in the trailer, which show a little bit of the context of the game, different worlds where players can dare and some costumes that the heroes can wear, giving them different abilities. Check:

With a preview of the title aired on different platforms, the GameX Plane Channel made a comparison between the version of the Big N hybrid console and the version for the PS5. As expected, there are differences in resolution, layout quality and frame rate, but the level design remains the same. See:

Balan Wonderworld is a co-creation of developer Argest and Square Enix’s internal studio, Balan Company, and features Yuji Naga in the general direction and Naoto Oshima as an art producer. Both previously worked on Nights in Dreams (Sega Saturn) and Sonic Adventure (Dreamcast). Learn more about the demo here.