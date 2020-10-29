Bang & Olufsen’s newest lunch box speakers have built-in Qi wireless chargers.

Bang & Olufsen’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker is the Beolit 20. Beolit 17 in 2017. A big upgrade this time is the new Qi wireless charging pad on top of the speaker, which can charge other devices like phones or earbuds.
According to Bang & Olufsen, the Beolit 20 can play 30% longer than its predecessor. The company says that the speaker’s 3,200mAh battery can listen for 37 hours at low volume, but at a normal level it’s just over 8 hours or less than 4 hours at maximum volume.
Otherwise, the Beolit 20 will feature a design similar to the 17. It has a leather strap, a USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm jack for wired connection, and a button on the top to handle Bluetooth pairing. Volume and playback control. This time it doesn’t have a multifunctional button, instead it comes with a dedicated play/pause button.
Internally, the speaker has one 5.5-inch woofer, three 1.5-inch full-range drivers, and a pair of 4-inch passive bass radiators. This speaker uses the Bluetooth 4.2 standard and can be paired with another Beolit 20 or older Beolit 17 to work in stereo.
Bang & Olufsen’s Beolit 20 is available from October 29th in gray and black for $500 (£450/€500).