Bang & Olufsen’s newest lunch box speakers have built-in Qi wireless chargers.

Bang & Olufsen’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker is the Beolit ​​20. Beolit ​​17 in 2017. A big upgrade this time is the new Qi wireless charging pad on top of the speaker, which can charge other devices like phones or earbuds.

According to Bang & Olufsen, the Beolit ​​20 can play 30% longer than its predecessor. The company says that the speaker’s 3,200mAh battery can listen for 37 hours at low volume, but at a normal level it’s just over 8 hours or less than 4 hours at maximum volume.

Otherwise, the Beolit ​​20 will feature a design similar to the 17. It has a leather strap, a USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm jack for wired connection, and a button on the top to handle Bluetooth pairing. Volume and playback control. This time it doesn’t have a multifunctional button, instead it comes with a dedicated play/pause button.

Internally, the speaker has one 5.5-inch woofer, three 1.5-inch full-range drivers, and a pair of 4-inch passive bass radiators. This speaker uses the Bluetooth 4.2 standard and can be paired with another Beolit ​​20 or older Beolit ​​17 to work in stereo.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beolit ​​20 is available from October 29th in gray and black for $500 (£450/€500).