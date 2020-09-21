Bank, coronavirus news aggravates sentiment

Pan-european Stoxx 600 It fell 2% in initial trading, banks fell 4.5%, travel stocks fell 4.8%, driving losses as all sectors and major securities slipped into the negative zone.

In addition to the recent coronavirus development, investors in Europe will be keeping a close eye on bank stocks on Monday following claims that some are dealing with suspicious funds this weekend.

In asia, Hong Kong-listed Standard Chartered and HSBC stocks plunged Monday following reports of massive shifts of suspicious funds. By Monday afternoon, Standard Chartered’s stock was down 2.69% and HSBC was down 2.91%. At the beginning of the trading day, HSBC’s stock price fell to a 25-year low, according to FactSet.

This move has led banks among several global lenders Confirmed in media coverage It is estimated that it has moved suspicious funds for almost 20 years, according to Reuters. The report cited confidential documents filed by the bank to the US government. HSBC said in a statement to CNBC that “we do not comment on reports of suspicious activity.”