Barack Obama names 53 tracks obtaining him as a result of 2020, with Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish on the list

A handful of the year’s biggest tracks, together with Eilish’s “My Future” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, manufactured the minimize, as did Khalid and Disclosure’s hit “Know Your Worth.”

And a few real throwbacks, together with Otis Redding’s “These Arms of Mine,” Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Could You Be Cherished” and Outkast’s 1998 observe “Liberation,” had been also highlighted in the eclectic combine.

“In excess of the earlier several months, I have spent a lot of time listening to songs with my household,” Obama wrote as he released the playlist.