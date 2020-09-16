Barbados removes Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and becomes a republic

Barbados Tuesday’s removal plan announced Queen Elizabeth II With it Head of state It will be converted to the republic until November 2021.

The Caribbean island nation, which achieved independence from Britain in 1966, now said, “On the 55th anniversary of independence, we will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic.”

British Brexit drama prioritizing EU exit deals by BORIS JOHNSON

Governor Sandra Mason read a speech by Prime Minister Mia Motley on Tuesday, saying, “The time has come to completely retire our colonial past.” “Barbados wants a head of state of Barbados. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we can achieve.”

Barbados gained independence from its colonial rulers decades ago, but Queen Elizabeth II was associated with the monarchy as a legitimate and practical but non-political ruler. The Independent in England. Having established head of state next year, the country is expected to become a republic within the Commonwealth, like many other former territories of the British Empire.

QUEEN ELIZABETH is turning her SANDRINGHAM ESTATE into a drive-in cinema.

Buckingham Palace said this was a problem for the Barbadians. Reuters Reported.

“Barbados and England are united by our shared history, culture and language. We have an ongoing partnership and will continue to work with our valued Caribbean partners,” said a spokesman for the UK’s Foreign Ministry.

Barbados was first occupied by Britain in 1625 and became notorious for the cessation of the transatlantic slave trade. The colonists sent workers to work in the thriving sugar cane industry.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

The country joined the former Caribbean colonies of Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and Guyana, all of whom achieved independence and became republics in the 1960s and 1970s, but stayed within the Commonwealth.

A voluntary political association made up of 54 member states, almost all territories of the British Empire, is an organization led by Queen Elizabeth II.