Barrick Gold’s stock soars after Buffett’s Berkshire reveals stake

Barrick Gold’s inventory is popping 10% in premarket trading Monday soon after legendary trader Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway exposed a stake in the gold miner’s inventory.

Berkshire added a $562 million situation in Barrick Gold in the next quarter, in accordance to SEC filings Friday. While the posture is small for Berkshire — which owns additional than $89 billion in Apple inventory — the conglomerate is the 11th major shareholder of the gold mining business, according to FactSet.

This was an abnormal move contemplating very long-time benefit investor Buffett has prolonged professed a dislike for gold, preferring assets that have dollars flows or pay out dividends.