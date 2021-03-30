Home science Battlefield 6 may have a free play mode

Battlefield 6 rumors have been coming in mass and fast for the past few months. The game is set to be released later this year, and FPS ‘development is in full swing, but its official release has yet to come, with most details coming from leaks.

These leaks have talked about many details, with the most recent, most important claim that this year’s battlefield will include clans, battle-pass, free playing mode and more. A recent battle study sent by Electronic Arts confirms that these leaks are accurate.

According to the YouTube channel Lozi, the aforementioned survey asks players how they feel about free-to-play multiplayer mode, weapons programs, a clan system with a 100-player limit, a battle-pass, routinely updated maps, and more.

As Tom Henderson, a well-known Battlefield insider, pointed out on Twitter, the survey may have been sent to judge when marketing for these features will begin based on how fans respond to questions.

Battlefield 6 will be released later this year, and when it leaks, it will be a cross-gen game (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5). According to Jeff Group, the game is rumored to be released in early May 2021.

How to control RAM usage on your Samsung

